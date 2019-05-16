Search for missing travellers near Yellowknife continues

The search for three overdue travellers between Detah and Lutselk'e, N.W.T., continues, now in its third day.

Samuel Boucher, 65, and Cammy Boucher, 23, along with an unknown male, where making the trip by snowmobile. They left late Monday evening and were reported overdue on Tuesday evening. RCMP began an aerial search, saying ice conditions were too treacherous for a ground search.

Police say multiple air searches have covered areas of Great Slave Lake. The search area now covers areas between Yellowknife, Fort Resolution and Lutselk'e.

Police continue to discourage anyone from trying to help out with the search, saying conditions on the ice are unsafe.

"Due to the deteriorating ice conditions on the lake and the shores, we cannot stress enough that no one attempts to head out on the ice," stated RCMP Staff Sgt. Yannick Hamel in a press release issued late Thursday afternoon.

RCMP are asking anyone with any information to contact their local detachment.