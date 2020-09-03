Search underway for missing man near Kugluktuk

A search is underway for a missing man near Kugluktuk, Nunavut.

Search and rescue was contacted at 9 p.m. on Wednesday about a 33-year-old man who hadn't returned after going out on the Coppermine River to set fishing nets, said Nunavut RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Tammy Lobb.

Just after midnight Thursday, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Trenton got word that a fishing boat had been found in the water near the community, and that the boat was still in gear, said Maj. Trevor Reid with One Canadian Air Division in Winnipeg.

Reid said a Hercules aircraft was sent up from Winnipeg shortly after to help with the search.

The Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary and community members are also aiding in the search, focusing on the waterline and up the Coppermine River to Bloody Falls, said Reid. People in the community are checking nearby cabins.

The Hercules has been in the air for about 12 hours and is heading back to Winnipeg to refuel, said Reid on Thursday.