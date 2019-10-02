RCMP identify 4 men missing on Great Slave Lake

The RCMP have identified four fishermen missing for several days on Great Slave Lake.

Stacy Linington, 59, is from Hay River, N.W.T. Daniel Courtoreille, 51, Michael Courtoreille, 50, and Jason Fulton, 40, are all from the Lesser Slave Lake area in central Alberta.

The fishermen were reported missing early Monday morning after they failed to return to shore when expected Sunday evening. The group had left the commercial dock in Hay River early on Sunday to travel to Sulphur Point, on the south shore of Great Slave Lake, to check fishing nets.

A woman who says she is Linington's daughter said on social media that she is losing hope.

"If only I knew I was living the best 30 years of my life, my dad was only a phone call away," wrote Jamie Michelle Linington in a public Facebook post on Wednesday.

"My heart is so broken. All I can think of is him and his crew. So many questions, so many words left unspoken."

In an earlier post, Jamie Michelle Linington shared her beliefs that in the large lake and with the cold temperatures it was highly unlikely that the bodies of the fishers would be found.

A map showing the location of Windy Bay, north of Hay River on Great Slave Lake. (Google)

RCMP are investigating the men's boat, which was found submerged on Tuesday near Windy Bay, and was later identified as the vessel used by the overdue fishermen.

In a press release Wednesday, RCMP said that the local police detachment, the Coast Guard auxiliary, the Canadian Coast Guard, and the Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) are all involved in the search.

The DFO and the Coast Guard are conducting grid searches between the south shore and Windy Bay area, the statement said.

Investigators are also using a remotely operated underwater vehicle to examine the boat. The vehicle is fitted with sensors to collect various type of data. It has a lighting system and a video camera.