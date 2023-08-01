Snow hampers search for respected Elder missing near Crow Mountain

A road in Old Crow, Yukon, pictured in July 2022. (Jackie Hong/CBC)

The search on Crow Mountain in Old Crow continues for Freddy Frost.

The 78-year-old has now been missing for almost a full week after last being seen wearing a blue and black plaid shirt on Oct. 10 riding his red ATV while towing a trailer along the road to Crow Mountain.

The weather was clear at the time of the sighting but fog rolled in soon after, according to an update from the Vuntut Gwitchin Government posted on the evening of Oct. 15.

Community members became alarmed on Friday, and began to search around the site Frost was last seen — west of the quarry area near the top of the road to Crow Mountain — on Saturday. By 4 p.m. that day, a call was made to the RCMP to report a missing man.

In an Oct. 16 press release, Yukon RCMP describe Frost as a slender First Nations man with brown eyes and brown hair.

"Community volunteers know the land very well and are very capable travelling overland," a VGFN spokesperson wrote in a statement posted to Facebook. "They know the open areas and the higher risk areas, as well as areas that would be likely destinations."

RCMP and Yukon Search and Rescue arrived in Old Crow on Sunday. The First Nation set up an Emergency Operations Centre to co-ordinate and set up search teams, operating out of Darius Elias Community Centre.

"Everyone is busy at the hall … cooking and prepping meals for the searchers," said Kirsten Frost on Sunday. "It's snowing hard here so I imagine it's worse up there."

The search has presented many challenges. For one, the terrain is varied with steep sections and thick trees that are challenging to see or move through. Efforts were halted Sunday afternoon as it began snowing heavily on the mountain, so volunteers also tried knocking on doors in the community to gather information.

'Just want to send prayers'

In a Facebook post , VGFN noted that freezing rain and snow can cover tracks and complicate search progress.

Weather conditions improved on Monday, which allowed for a helicopter and drone to search from the skies.

"Today weather conditions are good. A ground and air search using community volunteers, Yukon Search And Rescue volunteers, RCMP and a helicopter is underway," an RCMP spokesperson said Sunday.

The VGFN has suspended all community events as the search continues.

The top of the hill heading into Crow Mountain in Old Crow, Yukon. (Cheryl Kawaja/CBC)

Frost is not just a valued community member and Elder in Old Crow, but also Vuntut Gwitchin Chief Pauline Frost's uncle.

"Mahsi everyone that came out today to help out with the ground search," she wrote on Facebook. "I am so proud of the community for coming together while working through the storm today. My Frost family and the community will do absolutely everything to find our Uncle Freddy."

Frost's situation has come at a challenging time for the community after several members were in Aklavik over the weekend to pay respects for the late Bella Greenland, another respected Old Crow Elder.

At an MMIWG2S+ accountability forum in Whitehorse, former Kwanlin Dün First Nation Chief Doris Bill prefaced her address by speaking of Frost.

"I want to acknowledge the search going on in Old Crow for my cousin," she said. "Just want to send prayers and my love to everyone there."

Family members say Frost, a retired Canadian Ranger, is an experienced outdoorsman and professional hunter and unlikely to get lost in the area.

Community members are being asked not to travel or hunt on Crow Mountain at this time.

Anyone with information on Frost's whereabouts is urged to contact the RCMP at 966-667-5555.