Search for missing Old Crow elder ends in mourning

Almost a week after search efforts began, the Vuntut Gwichin First Nation has announced that the body of Freddy Frost was recovered "in the vicinity" of Old Crow Friday afternoon.

The search for the missing Elder, who was last spotted travelling along the road to Crow Mountain on Oct.10, has involved the entire community in Old Crow.

Dozens of volunteers signed up to assist with the search, including from the neighbouring Gwich'in community of Tetlit Zheh (Fort McPherson) in the Northwest Territories.

The RCMP and Yukon Search and Rescue were also in Old Crow to help coordinate an exhaustive search effort, which included flyovers by a helicopter and drone, and teams travelling on all-terrain vehicles and on foot.

"After hearing the news, the whole community assembled at the community hall, then walked together behind the truck as we brought Freddy to St. Luke's Church," a VGFN spokesperson shared in a statement posted to Facebook the evening of Oct. 20.

The news prompted an outpouring of grief, tributes, and messages of love and support for the Frost family on social media.

"Community elders said prayers for Freddy, asking that we not let this loss separate us, but to continue to come together to honour him and carry on all the good that he brought to this life, to his family, and to the community of Old Crow," the VGFN statement continued.

"We know Freddy would have wanted it this way."

A service for Frost will be held in Old Crow next week.