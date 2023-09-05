Search for missing Inuvik man enters second day

Police are asking for assistance in locating a missing Inuvik man who was last seen Sunday night.

The RCMP wrote in a press release that 37-year-old Curtis Taylor was spotted leaving the hospital on Sunday around 11:30 p.m.

"He has not been seen since then and RCMP are concerned for his safety and wellbeing."

The release says Taylor is five feet 11 inches tall, weighs approximately 150 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

He left the hospital wearing a hospital gown and jeans and is reported to have a cut on his forehead.

The release says as the search enters its second day, the RCMP Police Dog Service and a local search party are looking in the area near the hospital.

"Residents in Inuvik are asked to check their properties and sheds for any sign of Curtis Taylor," the release says.