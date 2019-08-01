RCMP continue search for 2 travellers missing since May near Yellowknife

RCMP and others are continuing to search for Cammy Boucher, 23, and Jake Gully, 28, who remain missing after an extensive search and rescue effort this summer failed to find them.

Boucher, Gully and Boucher's father, Samuel Boucher, 65, were reported missing the day after leaving Detah, N.W.T., for Lutselk'e by snowmobile on May 13. They never arrived, and a search began the next day. The search was hampered by dangerous lake ice conditions.

Samuel Boucher's body was recovered on May 21.

In a press release Thursday, RCMP say they and partner agencies such as the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association, the Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary, and Fisheries and Oceans Canada have continued their search on water and from the air. That search included RCMP members who travelled on board F.P.V. Reliance and CCGA Diavik Discovery vessels on a patrol to the East Arm of Great Slave Lake.

On July 13-15, police say they again patrolled the area where the body of Samuel Boucher was recovered, as well as a site "which community members of Lutselk'e believed to be of interest, between Etthen Island and Blanchet Island."

Police say they used SONAR and a remotely operated underwater vehicle to scour the bottom of the lake in the area, but discovered nothing new.

Anyone travelling in the area of Etthen Island and Blanchet Island are asked to report anything unusual to the Lutselk'e RCMP.

RCMP say they continue to investigate the disappearance of Cammy Boucher and Gully as a missing persons file. Anyone with information can contact Lutselk'e RCMP at 867-370-1111.