Sean Smith elected chief of Kwanlin Dün First Nation in Yukon

The Kwanlin Dün First Nation in Yukon has elected a new chief — Sean Smith.

Smith won Wednesday's vote in Whitehorse, ousting Doris Bill who has served three consecutive terms as chief.

According to results posted online by the First Nation on Thursday, Smith won with 289 votes compared to 205 for Bill.

Smith has been a past councillor for the First Nation and also ran for chief in 2020. He lost that election by 70 votes.

The First Nation has also posted preliminary results of the election for councillors, though the close results mean an automatic recount will be done Thursday afternoon.

According to preliminary results, Charlene Charlie, Charles Chief, Jesse Ryder and Ray Sydney have been re-elected to council. Linda Moen and Jolene Smarch have also won seats.

Charlie earned the most votes by a significant margin, while the other five were all within 12 votes of each other — with three of them exactly tied.

Judy Gingell was just four votes behind Ryder. That's a small enough margin to trigger an automatic recount, which is scheduled for noon Thursday.

The preliminary vote counts for council candidates are as follows: