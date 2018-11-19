Charges of soliciting sex from minors stayed against Igloolik man

The Crown has stayed four charges against Sean Qaunaq, related to an incident in Iqaluit this summer.

The 29-year-old from Igloolik was scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 24 for a preliminary hearing.

Qaunaq had been charged with two counts of communicating with a person under the age of 18 for the purpose of obtaining sexual services and two counts of invitation to sexual touching and one count of breaching an undertaking.

RCMP said he had approached two young people who were walking through downtown Iqaluit in the early morning of June 12.

Crown lawyer Philippe Plourde stayed proceedings on four of the charges on Oct. 24, because he said there was no longer a reasonable expectation of conviction.

Plourde says the prospect of conviction is continuously assessed throughout court proceedings, and when he deemed it was no longer possible based on the Crown's case, charges were stayed.

Nunavut's RCMP said in an email it has "no further investigational avenues to explore at this time, therefore the case is being concluded. Should new information surface, the investigation can be revisited."

Stayed charges can be revisited for a year after they were stayed.

The breach of undertaking charge from June 12 remains, but was adjourned to Igloolik court at the request of Qaunaq's defence lawyer.