20 sea cans and 'assorted freight' fall off sealift barge near Iqaluit

Twenty marine shipping containers and "assorted freight" fell off a sealift barge and into Frobisher Bay near the Iqaluit port on Friday, the Nunavut government said.

In a statement on Friday afternoon, the government warned boaters in Iqaluit and Apex about the floating freight and sea cans, urging boaters to "be aware of the hazard."

Photos posted to social media around 5 p.m. ET on Friday showed sea cans scattered around a ship near Iqaluit's port.

Coast Guard and Nunavut Eastern Artic Shipping (NEAS) personnel are trying to locate the freight, the statement reads.

It also said the sea cans appeared to be floating toward Apex.

The government did not provide any other details about the incident.