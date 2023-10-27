Content
20 sea cans and 'assorted freight' fall off sealift barge near Iqaluit

Twenty large shipping containers and "assorted freight" fell off a sealift barge and into Frobisher Bay near the Iqaluit port on Friday, the Nunavut government said.

Government warns boaters in area of hazard in the water

A cargo ship is seen in a bay with a bunch of blue shipping containers floating scattered behind it.
Twenty shipping containers and some freight fell off a sealift barge near the Iqaluit port, the government of Nunavut said on Friday afternoon. (Jason Harasimo)

In a statement on Friday afternoon, the government warned boaters in Iqaluit and Apex about the floating freight and sea cans, urging boaters to "be aware of the hazard."

Photos posted to social media around 5 p.m. ET on Friday showed sea cans scattered around a ship near Iqaluit's port. 

Coast Guard and Nunavut Eastern Artic Shipping (NEAS) personnel are trying to locate the freight, the statement reads.

It also said the sea cans appeared to be floating toward Apex.

The government did not provide any other details about the incident.

