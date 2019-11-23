Smudge the salad-hating cat is a seal now thanks to Inuk memer

It was five in the morning when Greenlandic music producer Aqqalu Berthelsen turned the popular "Woman Yelling at a Cat" meme into Inuk Woman Yelling at a Seal.

"I put it out there, went to sleep and I woke up to like a thousand, million notifications on my cell phone," he said.

Smudge the cat became a popular internet meme after Twitter user @MISSINGEGIRL made a post of salad-hating Smudge beside a screen grab from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

@MISSINGEGIRL posted these screengrabs in May 2019. (via knowyourmeme.com)

Approaching the Internet saturation phase (the precursor to meme death), the meme has fresh legs on Inuit lands.

Berthelsen, better known for his work under the pseudonym Uyarakq, made a spin on @smudge_lord the cat.

It's a template. My gift to all of you if you wanna make a meme. <a href="https://t.co/UzUi18QLaO">pic.twitter.com/UzUi18QLaO</a> —@uyarakq

"I made the woman and the other woman into my people, and the cat into a seal. It's an Indigified version of the meme … Inukified."

Turning Smudge the cat into a seal seemed like a natural visual progression, he said.

"You can just take the ears out and it's a seal popping out of the ocean."

Berthelsen wasn't expecting the meme to go so far and jokes that he's the "memelord of Greenland."

Memes and their reach are, by their very nature, difficult to track.

"I was expecting like 10 people to make a meme," he said.

"I think everybody on Inuit lands have seen it somehow, from Greenland, all the way to Alaska and probably Russia. But they don't have Facebook, so maybe it's on VK" — short for VKontakte, a Russian social media site.

One version of Inuk Woman Yelling at a Seal. Niqipiaq is traditional food, said Berthelsen. (Facebook)

Berthelsen's meme circulated on Indigenous Twitter and Facebook, and even got a northwest coast remix.

"I love that they're putting their own languages into the memes," he said.

"A lot of the memes have their traditional language in it, so not everybody can get them. It's our own humour and our own languages and I find it real beautiful."