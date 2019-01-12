Seafood and meat truck that drove from Edmonton to Inuvik drawing big crowds

Monday was Greg Wade's first day in Inuvik with his High Arctic Seafoods and Steaks Ltd. van, and he already was selling out of items.

"There was a couple of things that went very quickly like Arctic char," he said. "I've only got a couple of buffalo burgers left."

Wade's father started the Edmonton-based company about 15 years ago, and for years it's served communities such as Yellowknife, Fort Smith, Fort Simpson and Norman Wells.

However, Wade says this is the first time the company has gone above the Arctic Circle.

"I think it was just dad's mentality," said Wade. His father spent years living in the North and he likes to give back, Wade added.

Greg Wade shows a customer some products. His truck sold out of some items on the first day in town. (Mackenzie Scott/CBC)

It's also a bit of a homecoming for Wade, because he grew up in Tuktoyaktuk and Inuvik until he was eight, and still has a brother who lives in town.

"This is the first time in 40 years that I've been back," he said.

Inuvik has two grocery stores, Stanton's and Northmart, and a guy known as "the fruitman" comes up every couple months with a huge truck full of items, mostly produce.

Wade's company normally performs door-to-door service, but decided to try a different tactic in Inuvik.

"Because it was just so small, we thought it'd be easier to just set up in a lot," he said. "Everybody pretty much lives within three or four blocks."

Calvin MacCauley holds his boxes of meat. (Mackenzie Scott/CBC)

There was a busy stream of customers during lunchtime Monday, and residents popped by throughout the day to check-out and purchase products.

Kyle Mustard said he purchased some buffalo sausages and rib-eye steaks.

"He's going to be busy because anytime anyone comes into town with anything we can't really get, like triple-A quality steaks, and things… it's amazing."

Calvin MacCauley, an Aurora College student, said he's happy to get "a good discount."

Wade is set to be in the region until Jan. 20, and said depending on if he has stock left, he will visit Aklavik, Tuktoyaktuk and Fort McPherson after the end of the first week.

Wade said his truck usually visits the other Northern communities about every two months, and if this is a success, "which I imagine it will be," Inuvik might become a regular stop.