B.C. snowmobiler found dead after going missing in Whitehorse

The body of a B.C. man has been found in Whitehorse's Mount Sima area, a day after he was reported missing on his snowmobile.

39-year-old Lance Brett Scollen of Nanaimo, B.C., had reportedly gone for a ride on his snowmobile late Sunday afternoon. According to a news release from Yukon's coroner, Scollen had intended to be out for just a few hours.

He was reported missing on Monday morning.

Chief Coroner Heather Jones said Scollen's snowmobile was found stuck in "knee-deep" snow, and that Scollen had apparently walked away from the machine. His body was found shortly before noon on Tuesday, about three kilometres from the snowmobile.

"It appears that the individual likely succumbed to the elements," the coroner's news release states.

The coroner and RCMP are still investigating the cause of death.

The B.C. man had only been in Yukon for a short time, according to the coroner.