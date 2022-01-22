Sanikiluaq joins list of Nunavut communities reopening schools at 50% capacity on Monday

Sanikiluaq is joining a list of communities in Nunavut that will reopen their schools to in-person learning at 50 per cent capacity on Monday.

In a Friday news release, Dr. Michael Patterson said he made the decision to add Sanikiluaq because of how many reported active cases of COVID-19 there are in the community.

According to the government's website, there are 14 reported active cases in the community of about 1,000. Of those 14, three are new cases since Thursday.

"The restriction will reduce the risk of transmission to students and staff, while keeping schools open safely," said Patterson in the release.

According to the Nunavut Department of Education's website, the other communities that are reopening their schools at 50 per cent capacity are Iqaluit, Kinngait, Arviat, Rankin Inlet, Cambridge Bay and Baker Lake.

On its website, the department states schools in all other communities will open at full capacity.

Education minister Pamela Gross said school staff will contact students and their families to give them information about their cohorts and schedules.

On the department's website, it states that parents who are not sure when their children are going back to school should contact their teacher.

At a news conference on Jan. 20, Patterson said the government will continue to assess each community on a weekly basis "and, where appropriate, capacity at schools will be lowered for one to two two weeks."