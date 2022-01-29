Schools in Fort Smith and Inuvik return to in-person learning Monday

A new health order will allow students in Fort Smith and Inuvik to return to the classroom on Monday.

The health order will come into effect at 5 p.m. on Jan. 30.

Acting Chief Public Health Officer André Corriveau announced the changes in a press release late Friday evening.

They replace the current temporary gathering restrictions, put in place Jan. 4, which are set to expire at 5 p.m. on Jan. 31.

Under the new order, employees in Inuvik and Fort Smith are also being encouraged to return to the workplace.

Household gatherings in the N.W.T. will continue to be restricted to 10 people with a maximum of five non-household members.

Restaurants, bars and lounges will no longer have to restrict the number of people at a table, but mingling of guests from different tables will not be allowed.

The announcement also indicated that most previously approved applications for high risk activities like indoor team sports, swimming and hand games, will be reinstated.