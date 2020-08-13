Relief, anxiety following unveiling of N.W.T. school boards' reopening plans

The association that represents more than 800 teachers in the Northwest Territories says while many teachers are "excited" to get back into the classroom, there's still anxiety about how it will all work.

On Tuesday, school boards in the N.W.T. began releasing letters to families about their reopening plans for schools this fall. They include Yellowknife Catholic Schools, Yellowknife Education District No. 1 (YK1), and Commission scolaire francophone Territories du Nord-Ouest.

The broad plans build on the guidelines the N.W.T. Department of Education released in July.

"I would say it's the same as the public. It's the feeling of not knowing," said Matthew Miller, NWT Teachers' Association president about the anxiety teachers are feeling about putting these plans into practice.

The school boards' plans include daily COVID-19 screening for students and staff, masks when bussing, no assemblies, staggered recess periods and spacing of desks and other furniture.

More details are expected when school-specific plans begin rolling out in the following weeks.

"Once the plans are released everyone can take a deep breath and get settled in and start looking in-depth of what we have to do and we will get the job gone," said Miller.

Matthew Miller, NWT Teachers' Association president, says a top concern is whether teachers who are at higher risk for complications from COVID-19 should be in schools. (Kate Kyle/CBC)

Teachers who left the territory in the summer are now returning to the N.W.T. to quarantine, said Miller. Many still have questions about safety measures in schools such as masks and visors.

A top concern is whether teachers who are at higher risk for complications from COVID-19 should be in a school, Miller said.

What happens if school staff have a family member who is over the age of 60, or has a weakened immune system?

"I feel confident teachers will be safe when they enter the building. But people will not feel totally safe until they know what those things are, and probably when the school year starts," said Miller.

Teacher a 'bit nervous'

Fraser Oliver is feeling a "bit nervous" gearing up for a very different teaching environment.

Oliver, who is the former president of the NWT Teachers' Association, is heading back into the classroom at École St. Patrick High School in Yellowknife after a four-year break.

This fall marks Oliver's 37th year teaching.

Teacher Fraser Oliver says he's previewed his school's plans and he has no problem wearing a face shield or mask. (Submitted by Fraser Oliver)

"The unknown of COVID[-19] is certainly on the minds of all of our teachers," said Oliver.

He said he's trusting that reopening plans from the school board, his school, and orders from the chief public health officer will keep students and staff safe.

Oliver has previewed his school's plans. He has no problems wearing a face shield or mask, but he says the "openness of the school" will change, such as students mingling freely in the building with their friends.

"They are certainly going to miss school activities, you know like band and drama. Certainly sports," said Oliver.

He said high school students in Yellowknife would typically be gearing up for sports tournaments in a few weeks.

If there's another case in the territory or school, Oliver says teachers will adapt.

"Teachers are pretty resilient," he said.

Mom would like to see classroom setup

For parents like Jacqueline McGee, any shred of information about how school will work this fall comes as a relief.

"I feel in all of this, leadership has been a bit questionable," said McGee about getting the information out to families over the summer.

McGee says getting a preview of this new environment would go a long way for her family. (Submitted by Jacqueline McGee)

Her family had been considering homeschooling three of their children.

"I am sure there will be times when it will be shut down again or if they have to say home again because of the sniffles or a cough and how disruptive that would be," said McGee, who for now is sending her children back to school.

Current plans from the three largest boards state parents, guardians and visitors will have limited access to schools to reduce potential exposure.

McGee says getting a preview of this new environment would go a long way for her family.

"I would love to see the classroom before my children attend school. I think that would be really helpful to get an idea of what's going to happen in the classroom," she said.

She also wants to be able to drop her youngest children off at their classroom.

"I'm feeling concerns about that," said McGee.