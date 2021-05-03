N.W.T. resident COVID-19 cases drop to 0 as last school outbreak case recovers

The number of active cases of COVID-19 among residents in the Northwest Territories dropped to zero on Tuesday, according to public health, marking a milestone in an outbreak linked to a Yellowknife school at the start of May.

A statement from the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer (OCPH) Monday evening said the last remaining case from the outbreak at N.J MacPherson Public School was expected to recover Tuesday, and that 10 households were still isolating.

The outbreak, declared May 2, led to 71 cases of COVID-19 and more than 30 families being required to undergo extended isolation.

There are still, however, four active cases of COVID-19 in non-residents at two mines in the territory.

An outbreak was declared at Ekati Diamond Mine, about 300 kilometres northeast of Yellowknife, after a third individual there tested positive for the virus, the OCPHO announced Monday. There's also an ongoing case at Diavik Diamond Mine.