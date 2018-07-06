Yellowknife school gyms closed to outside groups until December

Yellowknife school board superintendents have confirmed that gyms will be closed to sports leagues and outside user groups until at least Dec. 1, 2021.

In an email to CBC News, superintendents of the Yellowknife Catholic School Board (YCS), Commission scolaire francophone Territoires du Nord-Ouest (CSFTNO) and Yellowknife Education District No. 1 (YK1) said that the decision is to ensure the safest environment for staff and students as schools reopen.

Schools in the Yellowknife area were allowed to reopen beginning Monday after Dr. Kami Kandola, the territory's chief public health officer, lifted the public health order that has kept them closed to in-person learning since Sept. 13.

"Keeping schools operational for in-person learning is our primary responsibility. One way we can do this is to limit any possibility of exposure and/or transmission by restricting how many people can be in the schools," the superintendents wrote in three separate, but nearly identical, emails.

The superintendents said that keeping gyms closed to outside groups "will give us the greatest chance of a successful reopening," noting the five to 11-year-old population is vulnerable to COVID-19, since they aren't yet eligible for vaccination.

The superintendents said they would be "revisiting the situation," on a monthly basis.

School board superintendents said the decision to close their facilities to outside groups is to prioritize in-class learning and limit the possibility of COVID-19 exposure or transmission. (Graham Shishkov/CBC)

Repercussions

Aaron Wells, a board member for the Yellowknife Basketball Association and coach to the Eagles youth basketball teams, said decision makers "don't realize the repercussions."

"There are athletes in this town that are trying to play post-secondary sports next year that are being significantly hindered," he said, making note of the upcoming Canada Games tournament this summer.

For those who rely on the facilities for recreation, "it's a long, dark winter," Wells said.

"For a lot of people in this town, this is their means of getting out, socializing, exercising and keeping up with their mental health. Taking that stuff away, that's a struggle."

No consultation

Each school board has control over their own gyms and availability for bookings, and the City of Yellowknife communicates available gym times through a joint use agreement with YK1 and YCS.

Prior to being contacted by CBC News, neither Wells nor Terrel Hobbs, president of the Yellowknife Volleyball Association (YKVA), had heard about the school boards' decision.

"There's no consultation of the sports groups," Wells said. "I don't think they realize the length that these groups are willing to go to ensure that we can play and to ensure that people are safe."

"We just want the opportunity to play and we would love the opportunity to sit down with the school boards and come up with a solution that gets us in the gyms and also make sure that they feel safe as well."

Hobbs said that normally the volleyball season runs from mid-September to April but that the association hadn't heard when they would be allowed to access the facilities.

"I feel there is a lot of pent-up demand for people to get out and socialize to play sports again as it also impacts the mental health of everyone," Hobbs said, adding that YKVA understands the school boards' position and supports safety measures they have taken to protect students, staff and YKVA members.

Other sports facilities run by the city, like the Fieldhouse, Multiplex and Ruth Inch Memorial Pool, are again open to the public this week as gathering restrictions ease.