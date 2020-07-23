Here's how back-to-school might look different in Yukon this year

Students may have assigned school bus seats, staggered start times, and specific hand-washing rules when school resumes next month, the Yukon government says.

The Department of Education has released more detailed guidelines for how schools and bussing should operate in September, with finalized plans promised by Aug. 12.

The guidelines recommend students load onto the bus from back to front — and offload from front to back — in an effort to prevent "unnecessary mixing," said David Wipf, assistant deputy minister. Students should also stay two metres apart while waiting for the bus.

"This is not going to be a normal year," Wipf said.

The guidelines recommend assigned seating on the bus, with a limit of two people per seat unless they are from the same household. People are encouraged to find other ways to school, in an effort to create more space for those who need the bus.

Once at school, Wipf said students will have "very specific directions" on how to move in hallways, as well as when and how they should wash their hands.

The guidelines recommend staggered pick-up and drop-off times, as well as staggered lunch and recess breaks. Wipf said some schools may have staggered start times.

The Yukon government announced earlier this month that all students from kindergarten to Grade 9 will receive full days of in-class instruction, five days a week, once the new school year gets underway next month.

Older students in Whitehorse — those in Grades 10 to 12 — will only attend school in-person for half of the day, while studying at home or somewhere else for the rest. High school students outside of Whitehorse will be in class full-time.

No wind instruments, but field trips permitted

Schools are encouraged to organize classrooms into smaller groups, with groups separated throughout the day. There will be several procedures in place if students or staff show symptoms, the government said.

If a student shows symptoms, for instance, staff must immediately separate the child from others, contact their caregiver to pick them up as soon as possible, keep distance and give the student a mask or tissues to cover their coughs or sneezes.

Singing and playing a wind instrument will not be allowed in school, the guidelines say. Phys-ed classes should be outside when possible, and outdoor and on-the-land programming is encouraged.

Overnight camping trips and field trips to other provinces are currently permitted under the guidelines.

Increased cleaning, staff allowed to wear masks

High-touch areas should be disinfected at least twice a day in school, including washrooms, doorknobs and desks, the guidelines say. Staff and students can clean their own areas, however, to reduce work for custodial staff.

Students who develop symptoms at school will not be allowed to go home on the school bus. However, asymptomatic students and drivers can still use the bus if somebody in their household is sick, according to the guidelines.

Students and bus drivers should also sanitize their hands before and after boarding, and the busses will be cleaned and disinfected after each trip.

Schools are encouraged to take measures to reduce close contact, including removing toys that encourage close group play. The guidelines acknowledge that close contact may be necessary, such as to "comfort an upset student."

"Close greetings such as hugs and handshakes should be avoided. Instead, encourage non-physical gestures such as 'air fives', waves or nods," the guidelines say.

Masks are not mandatory, but staff may wear a non-medical mask if they want.

You can read more of the school setting guidelines here. The school bus guidelines can be found here.