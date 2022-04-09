Love for the land led Sahtu sisters to same scholarship

Jasmine Bailes, left, and Naokah Bailes, right, leading youth on a hike in the Mackenzie Mountains with Gana River Outfitters in 2019. Posing for the photo with them is Ringo, a Bernedoodle. (Submitted by Naokah Bailes)

A pair of sisters from Norman Wells, N.W.T. say time spent growing up on the land inspired their education — and now, it's earned both of them the same scholarship.

Naokah Bailes, 21 and Jasmine Bailes, 18, have both received the Sahtú Renewable Resources Board's environmental studies scholarship.

"I want to … do what I can to protect and preserve the land, the Sahtu lands, for future generations," Jasmine told Lawrence Nayally, the host of CBC's Trail's End. She is taking environmental studies at the University of Alberta.

Jasmine said she and her sister learned how to hunt and fish on the land, and would spend time with family on Great Bear Lake. She wants to make sure other N.W.T. families get to have that experience.

"I really want to learn more about the Sahtu, especially anything I can about our culture and the landscape and stuff, but also more from a biology based perspective, getting to know the little things that make up the land that we cherish," she said. "I've always … considered the land sacred."

Jasmine Bailes says she's taking environmental studies because she wants to learn how to protect the land so other families can experience it the way she did, growing up. (Submmited by Naokah Bailes)

While Jasmine studies in Edmonton, her sister is pursuing a slightly different education in Prince George, B.C. Naokah is taking a nature-based tourism management program at the University of Northern British Columbia, and she hopes to minor in environment and sustainability studies too.

"I hope to go back to the North to continue working in the tourism industry," she said.

Both sisters have been working with northern tourism operators since the age of 13, and Naokah said they were often the only Sahtu beneficiaries involved.

Naokah Bailes is taking a nature-based tourism program, because she wants to share the North with others. (Submitted by Naokah Bailes)

She wants to create more opportunities for Sahtu youth to get involved in the industry.

"I hope I'm also able to inspire, or be a voice, for Indigenous women in the outdoor industry. That's also very important for me."

The scholarship ranges in value, from $2,000 for a first-year student up to $3,500 for a third- or fourth-year student. One of its requirements is that applicants must be a Sahtu beneficiary or an N.W.T. resident who finished Grade 11 and 12 in the Sahtu Settlement Area.