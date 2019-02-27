Father and son accused in Yellowknife cabbie's death ordered to stand trial

A father and son charged in connection with the death of a Yellowknife taxi driver are going on trial, though on less serious charges than they were initially facing.

James and Elias Schiller were initially charged with second-degree murder in connection with the Nov. 19, 2018 death of a City Cab driver.

Ahmed Mohamed Ali was found unconscious in the back seat of his cab outside Yellowknife's Stanton Territorial Hospital early that morning. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

The Schiller's preliminary inquiry began in May.

It was scheduled to resume on Wednesday, but the prosecutor said she was seeking to have the two men tried on lesser charges. The two defence lawyers conceded there was enough evidence to move to trial on those charges.

Elias Schiller, 19, is now charged with manslaughter. His 49-year-old father, James, is now charged with being an accessory to aggravated assault.

James Schiller was released on bail in March. Elias Schiller remains in custody.

No date has been set for their trial.