Father and son accused in Yellowknife cabbie's death ordered to stand trial
James and Elias Schiller are charged in connection with the death of a Yellowknife taxi driver in November. Judge Christine Gagnon gave her decision on Wednesday, following a preliminary inquiry in May.

James and Elias Schiller now facing reduced charges of manslaughter, accessory to aggravated assault

Richard Gleeson · CBC News ·
James Schiller covers his face with a jacket as he leaves the Yellowknife courthouse last February. He has since been released on bail. His son, Elias, remains in custody. (Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi/CBC)

A father and son charged in connection with the death of a Yellowknife taxi driver are going on trial, though on less serious charges than they were initially facing.

James and Elias Schiller were initially charged with second-degree murder in connection with the Nov. 19, 2018 death of a City Cab driver.

Ahmed Mohamed Ali was found unconscious in the back seat of his cab outside Yellowknife's Stanton Territorial Hospital early that morning. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

The Schiller's preliminary inquiry began in May.

It was scheduled to resume on Wednesday, but the prosecutor said she was seeking to have the two men tried on lesser charges. The two defence lawyers conceded there was enough evidence to move to trial on those charges.

Elias Schiller, 19, is now charged with manslaughter. His 49-year-old father, James, is now charged with being an accessory to aggravated assault.

James Schiller was released on bail in March. Elias Schiller remains in custody.

No date has been set for their trial.

Police tape surrounds the emergency room area at the old Stanton Territorial Hospital in November, where a City Cab driver died. (Randall McKenzie/CBC)
