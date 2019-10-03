Sentencing begins for father, son who pleaded guilty in connection to cab driver's death

A father and son charged in connection to the death of a Yellowknife cab driver are in court Monday for their sentencing hearing.

Elias Schiller has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of Ahmed Mahamud Ali. Elias's father, James Schiller, has pleaded guilty to accessory to aggravated assault.

The hearing is scheduled to run Monday and Tuesday.

Lawyers are expected to begin with an agreed statement of facts, describing what happened on Nov. 19, 2018, when Ali was found unconscious in the back of his cab, and later pronounced dead.

His death prompted a show of support from cab drivers throughout Yellowknife, as well as calls for more safety measures for cab drivers in the city.