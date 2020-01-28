Elias Schiller gets 4 years in beating death of Yellowknife cab driver

Elias Schiller, 19, has been sentenced to four years in jail for the beating death of Yellowknife cab driver Ahmed Mahamud Ali.

In the Supreme Court of the N.W.T. Tuesday, Justice Andrew Mahar acknowledged four years is "an unusually low sentence for the circumstances." Crown prosecutors had recommended six.

Mahar said he took into account Schiller's unusually low age (18 at the time of the offence), his early guilty plea to the charge of manslaughter, his sincere regret and remorse for the circumstances, and his lack of a criminal record or any violent past.

Mahar also considered several "significant" Gladu factors in the case, factors which he explained can be attributed to systemic racism toward Indigenous people in Canada, and largely out of Schiller's control.

In court Monday, Crown prosecutor Jill Andrews explained that Schiller was bullied in school for his ethnicity and his weight. She alluded to difficult childhood circumstances outlined in a pre-sentencing report, including being exposed to substance abuse at a young age, and abusing substances himself from around age 13.

Schiller's lawyer, Lance McClean, noted Monday that Schiller has the support of his family, several of whom were in the courtroom. "He is a man who has a foundation to go to upon release from custody."

McClean also said Schiller has done well in custody, working in the kitchen at the North Slave Correctional Centre, taking part in physical activities, doing Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous and "growing up."

Before receiving his sentence, Schiller apologized to the friends, family and colleagues of Ali, some of whom had travelled from Toronto to witness the proceedings. "I am sorry from the bottom of my heart," he said, adding that he regrets his actions.