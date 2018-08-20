Nunavut premier announces cabinet shuffle ahead of fall sitting
Minister George Hickes takes over health, suicide prevention; Pat Angnakak housing and energy corps
Two months into his role as the premier of Nunavut, Joe Savikataaq has shuffled his cabinet.
In a Monday news release, it was announced that George Hickes will take on the role of minister of health. He'll also be the minister responsible for suicide prevention. He will remain minister of finance.
Pat Angnakak, former minister of health and minister responsible for suicide prevention, will now be responsible for the Nunavut Housing Corporation and the Qulliq Energy Corporation.
Lorne Kusugak, who had been responsible for the Nunavut Housing Corporation, will remain minister of community and government services. Jeannie Ehaloak, who had been responsible for the energy corporation, will retain her role as minister of justice and environment.
"After two months as premier, I have a clear sense of the strengths and abilities of all members of cabinet," Savikataaq said in a statement.
"I have had time to evaluate relationships and fit, and feel it is important to make changes as we embark on a very busy fall season."
Members of the Nunavut Legislature chose Savikataaq to become the premier in June after Paul Quassa was ousted in a non-confidence vote. Quassa was the fourth premier of the territory and had held the position for seven months.
Savikataaq also shuffled his cabinet one day after becoming premier. The most recent changes to cabinet are effective immediately.
The fall sitting of the Nunavut Legislature begins Oct. 23 and runs until Nov. 8.
