Second-hand sauna inspires creative musical sales pitch

When Bogdan Stanciu was in university, he dreamed of having a sauna at home.

Now that he's got one, he just wants to get rid of it.

"I've used it, I've loved it." Stanciu laughs, "But it's big and I don't really need a sauna in my house."

Stanciu is selling this two-person sauna for $1200. (Submitted by Bogdan Stanciu)

The Inuvik, N.W.T., resident was a rower in university and after training, he'd relax in the men's sauna.

Last year a neighbour offered to sell him an electric sauna, and it seemed like destiny.

"I didn't think about it too much. I just bought it," Stanciu says.

The glow wore off within the year.

Inspired by decluttering guru Marie Kondo, Stanciu says it's time to part ways.

"I've got my joy out of it .. I would like to just have it out of here. I'd like to paint the room it's in, for one."

The bulky two-seater hasn't exactly been a hot commodity on Inuvik's Buy-and-Sell Facebook page. Stanciu says he had no interest all summer.

With a little time on his hands, he thought he'd spruce up the Facebook post a bit and maybe generate some interest.

So for days, he began singing jingles to his partner.

"Driving her a bit crazy throughout the week. Then finally one stuck. So I recorded it in garage band and made the video."

Stanciu says he's never recorded his voice before and he's not crazy about the sound of it.

But his friends have gotten a kick out of the video and he says his partner loved it.

"She said, 'if it doesn't sell now, then you're never gonna sell it.'"

There's been only one inquiry since the video went up.

"For some reason I was expecting a flood of offers, I was hoping I'd start a bidding war. Maybe I would import more saunas, start a whole business selling saunas in the North."

One thing he won't do: drop the price. It's currently listed for $1,200.

"That would probably help, but, no ... I've posted my voice on the internet. So at this point, I need the money."