'Armed and dangerous' man, facing charges in Saskatchewan, arrested in Yukon

A Saskatchewan man, accused of attempted murder in his home province, was found and arrested this week in Whitehorse with a "number of firearms and ammunition" in his vehicle.

In a news release Thursday, Yukon RCMP said they were notified Wednesday by Saskatchewan RCMP's Major Crimes Unit to say the 51-year-old man was believed to have recently travelled to Whitehorse. He was also believed to be "armed and dangerous," police said.

Saskatchewan police wanted the man arrested in connection with an attempted murder at Lemsford Ferry Regional Park in that province.

Whitehorse police found the man's vehicle parked in the Porter Creek industrial area. He was arrested without incident on Thursday morning, police said, and several firearms and ammunition were seized from his vehicle

The man faces a number of charges back home, including attempted murder, aggravated assault, arson, obstructing justice and public mischief. On Thursday, he was in custody in Whitehorse awaiting transport back to Saskatchewan.

Yukon RCMP said the man will likely face a number of firearms-related charges in Yukon as well.