Prosecutor calls for 4 years for woman who set up fatal robbery

A judge will decide on Friday how long a Hay River woman will spend behind bars for setting up a robbery that ended with the death of Alexander Norwegian.

Sasha Cayen pleaded guilty to manslaughter for her role in Norwegian's death. The prosecutor is calling for the 26-year-old to serve four years in prison.

"This robbery wouldn't have happened without Sasha Cayen," said prosecutor Jay Potter. "She was the one who was in contact with the deceased person. She was the one who facilitated the robbery by sending a text. She knew she was luring Mr. Norwegian into an ambush."

During Cayen's sentencing hearing on Friday, heart-rending statements from 13 of Norwegian's family and friends were read into the record.

"I used to see so much beauty in the land," said Norwegian's aunt, Annie Steen. "Now all I see is emptiness." Steen called for a sentence that would hold those accused of her nephew's murder accountable — "through justice, I think I can begin my journey to heal."

Text message and robery

According to facts Cayen agreed to in her plea, she was partying with three of her cousins in a Hay River home on boxing day evening in 2017 when two of them decided to rob Norwegian.

Norwegian was selling crack cocaine from a vehicle he had parked on a remote road on the Hay River reserve. Cayen and her cousins had been there twice earlier in the evening: the first time to buy crack and the second time in response to a text from Norwegian asking for help getting unstuck from a snowbank.

Cayen admitted she sent a text to Norwegian offering to buy drugs again, but that the purpose of it was to make sure he would be waiting in the same location when her cousins Levi Cayen and James Thomas arrived on snowmobiles to rob him.

Cayen's lawyer, Scott Cowan, said his client had no way of knowing that the text would lead to Norwegian's death. He called for a sentence of three years. After deducting credit for time served, that would allow Cayen to serve her time in the north.

"Ms. Cayen's sentence should reflect what she actually did, which was her involvement in a drug ripoff, not involvement with anything with any level of violence," said Cowan. "If this man had not died at the hands of those other violent actors, we may never have heard of Ms. Cayen at all."

According to the agreed facts, when the cousins returned about an hour later, Cayen heard them say they had beaten Norwegian up "really bad." They left him unconscious in his badly damaged car in the -23 C temperatures.

Police did not respond

The cousins took Norwegian's jacket and other items and burned them in a wood stove. Levi Cayen called police from a phone booth to report an intoxicated driver on the road where they had left Norwegian, but police did not respond.

CBC requested an interview with RCMP Chief Superintendent Jamie Zettler about the non-response. An official said the RCMP will not be responding because others accused in the case are still before the courts. CBC asked if Zettler will be available for an interview after the court processes are completed but has yet to receive a response.

A day later, a snow plow driver found his frozen body slumped over the steering wheel of his car. His face was covered in blood. His blood was found on a broken "fish knocker" on the seat of the car and on a baseball bat found in Thomas's home.

Judge Robert Gorin is scheduled to sentence Cayen on Friday.

Levi Cayen and James Thomas are both facing charges of first degree murder and robbery. They have yet to go to trial.