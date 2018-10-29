Skip to Main Content
Second man enters guilty plea in connection to Hay River man's death
New

Second man enters guilty plea in connection to Hay River man's death

The Crown has struck a plea deal with a second person in connection to the death of a man in Hay River, CBC News has learned.

Sasha Cayen pleaded guilty to manslaughter and robbery in death of Alex Norwegian last year

CBC News ·
Four people were charged after Alex Norwegian, 25, was found dead in a vehicle in December 2017. (Randi Beers/CBC)

The Crown has struck a plea deal with a second person in connection to the death of a man in Hay River, CBC News has learned.

Sasha Cayen pleaded guilty to manslaughter and robbery earlier this year, joining Tyler Cayen, who previously pleaded guilty to being an accessory to manslaughter.

Sasha and Tyler Cayen were charged along with Levi Cayen and James Thomas in January after Alex Norwegian, 25, was found dead in a vehicle in Hay River's Sandy Creek area in December 2017.

Both Sasha and Tyler Cayen were originally facing charges of homicide and robbery, which were later reduced. Levi Cayen and James Thomas are still facing charges of first-degree murder and robbery in connection to Norwegian's death. 

Levi Cayen and James Thomas are scheduled to have their preliminary inquiries in the coming months. Sasha and Tyler Cayen are both scheduled to be sentenced in January 2019.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us