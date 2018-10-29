Second man enters guilty plea in connection to Hay River man's death

The Crown has struck a plea deal with a second person in connection to the death of a man in Hay River, CBC News has learned.

Sasha Cayen pleaded guilty to manslaughter and robbery earlier this year, joining Tyler Cayen, who previously pleaded guilty to being an accessory to manslaughter.

Sasha and Tyler Cayen were charged along with Levi Cayen and James Thomas in January after Alex Norwegian, 25, was found dead in a vehicle in Hay River's Sandy Creek area in December 2017.

Both Sasha and Tyler Cayen were originally facing charges of homicide and robbery, which were later reduced. Levi Cayen and James Thomas are still facing charges of first-degree murder and robbery in connection to Norwegian's death.

Levi Cayen and James Thomas are scheduled to have their preliminary inquiries in the coming months. Sasha and Tyler Cayen are both scheduled to be sentenced in January 2019.