NORAD keeping tabs on Santa's sleigh and safety this holiday

A network of northern military satellites usually meant for continental defence are being employed today for an annual Christmas Eve mission.

The North American Aerospace Defence Command will get its first sign of Santa Clause when it picks him up on radar as he passes over the North Warning System satellites in Alaska and Nunavut.

From its home base in Colorado, NORAD will track that yuletide flight around the globe and report to children everywhere on Santa's whereabouts.

While the command station is keeping an eye out for Santa's progress, it will also keep tabs on his safety.

Santa has a good track record. - Capt. Cameron Hillier, NORAD

As a seasoned Northerner, Santa is prepared for anything. But, in the unlikely event that he were to be held up in a northerly storm, run aground or get stuck in his sleigh, Capt. Cameron Hillier says NORAD will be the first to know.

"Santa has a good track record. Given his reliability to date I wouldn't be overly concerned about it," Hillier told CBC. "However, we remain vigilant monitoring the aerospace over Canada and the U.S., so in the event that anything does happen we're well positioned to advise those assets that would be employed to do any potential rescue of Santa."

But Hillier said that's never happened before, because Father Christmas has the advantage of holiday magic.

"As far as the technology that Santa uses, we don't have that, and certainly if we did it would be an exception to have, to be moving at the speed of starlight as it were," Hillier said.

"Considering that Santa has that technology all to himself but at the same time he uses that technology to share gifts around the world, I think I'll take the gifts and he can keep the technology."

Stay with your sled if lost on the land, emergency director says

If Santa was running short on starlight and didn't want to call in the military, in Nunavut, he could use what's called a SPOT device to stay safe on the land.

Those handheld personal safety devices are free to sign out in any community. When the SPOT device is turned on, community search and rescue teams can use it to find the coordinates of a person who is lost or stuck.

"They'd send out teams by snowmobile to go locate him and bring him back to the community," said James Mearns, director of Nunavut Emergency Management.

James Mearns is director of Nunavut Emergency Management. He says community search and rescue teams would be ready to help Santa if he needed it. His advice for Santa and any other northerners travelling on the land this holiday is: check the weather, watch out for new ice and stay with your sled. (Beth Brown/CBC)

In Iqaluit, free spot devices can be signed out at Baffin Gas, the Co-op Gas Bar or the wildlife office. Mearns said Santa could pick one up in Grise Fiord before he starts his trip.

"Hopefully Santa would have given a family member or a close friend travel plans for where he expects to be at a certain time," Mearns said. "Also, hopefully he has a communication device with him, a go bag of some sort with emergency equipment in it."

It's best to carry between 48 and 72 hours worth of supplies, Mearns said.

For anyone else who is travelling on the land over the holidays, Mearns recommends checking the forecast for storms and being careful around new ice.

If you do get stuck, he says to stay with your sled, because the equipment is easier to locate than a person by themselves.

That's the same advice he'd have for Santa.

You can track Santa's flight tonight online from home at https://noradsanta.org/ or by calling 1-877-HI-NORAD to find out where Santa is and how many gifts he's delivered so far.