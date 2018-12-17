Santa goes to the dogs at charity photo shoot in Whitehorse

Santa Claus is used to kids crying or pulling on his beard when they sit on his lap for a photo. Now he can add dog slobber to the list.

This weekend in Whitehorse, pet owners brought their furry friends to see Kris Kringle for a photo op at Three Bears Creative Studio.

Photographer Michelle Beckley hoped to raise a few hundred dollars for the Humane Society Yukon.

"A lot of my pets in the past have come from the Humane Society and I know they do a lot of great work, so it's nice to do something for them," said Beckley.

Rob Deklerk placed his West Highland white terrier, Connor, in Santa's lap. The nine-year-old pooch wore a red and green bow tie for the occasion and perked up his ears for Beckley.

Deklerk says he tries to get Connor's photo with Santa almost every year, but hasn't for the past two years.

"I wanted a nice photo. Just in case. He's getting up to that age. Anything can happen," said Deklerk.

"He's basically my son."

Then there's Bronson the bulldog. It's his first Christmas.

His owner, Candice Pauch, jumped at the chance to get his photo with Santa and to support the humane society.

"It's a great opportunity for a great photo with your cute little fur baby. Why not?" Said Pauch.

Juniper the cat poses with her owner Tundra Osborne and Santa. Juniper wore a baby dress altered for her by Osborne. (Jane Sponagle/CBC)

It wasn't just dogs who were ready for the limelight. Juniper the cat had a wardrobe change when she arrived at the shoot.

"The cat's in the bathroom getting her dress on," said one of the volunteers.

Juniper wasn't the only one to get into the festive spirit.

Bronson tried on a Santa hat, before flicking it off and trying to chew it.

Pauch says Bronson is on Santa's nice list but might be on the naughty list a little because he's still working on his training.

Deklerk says Connor will be on Santa's nice list this year.

"If not, he'll lick Santa and he'll be on the nice list. Trust me."