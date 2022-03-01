The man who called police the night they shot Jeremy Nuvviaq in Sanirajak, Nunavut, in 2017 says he was trying to save Nuvviaq's life.

Jason Dawson, a former coworker of Nuvviaq's at J&N Moving in Iqaluit, was one of seven people who testified Monday during a coroner's inquest into Nuvviaq's death.

Jeremy Nuvviaq died May 2, 2017, at age 39 after he livestreamed a video on Facebook where he said he wanted to "die by police." He was one of three people killed by police in Nunavut in a five-month span.

The case is being heard by a six-person jury at the Sanirajak community hall.

Dawson, who video-called in from Halifax, said he was driving in Vancouver when he saw Nuvviaq's Facebook livestream. He said Nuvviaq was intoxicated and in extreme despair.

He said he saw a colourful toy gun in the video and pulled over to call the police in Sanirajak.

"That's the first time in my life I called the police for anything," said Dawson.

Dawson said he wanted to warn the police that Nuvviaq had a toy gun so they weren't afraid of him. He said he grew up in the United States where he had seen police be violent.

"I knew pointing a toy [gun] at a police officer, it might kill you," said Dawson. "I thought by telling them it was a toy I could save his life."

An RCMP press release from the incident stated Nuvviaq "confronted" them while holding a gun. It said officers tried to de-escalate the situation, but were unsuccessful.

Vitaline Morgan, Nuvviaq's common-law partner, also testified Monday. Morgan said he talked about hearing voices that told him to take his life about four months before he died.

Morgan told the inquest she blames the RCMP for her partner's death.

"He was a good father. That cop guy didn't want him around anymore," she said.

Morgan said there were no guns apparent in the home she shared with Nuvviaq except for a toy gun and a pellet gun.

Speaking in Inuktitut, Nuvviaq's brother, Jacky Nuvviaq, said he phoned his brother, who seemed intoxicated and upset, but didn't mention ending his life. He said Nuvviaq asked him to come over, but he didn't, because he worried Nuvviaq might beat him up.

Inquest continues Tuesday

The inquest into Nuvviaq's death is expected to run until Thursday or Friday.

Family members, eye witnesses, RCMP and Ottawa Police Service investigators are slated to give testimony.

Witnesses are being questioned by Sheldon Toner, the coroner's counsel; and Chris Bernier, RCMP counsel. Jury members are also allowed to ask the witnesses questions throughout the inquest.

Nunavut Chief Coroner Khen Sagadraca is presiding over the inquest.

Sagadraca said in the next year there are five more coroner inquests related to the RCMP. Three cases have to do with deaths of people while in custody. The other two involve the deaths of people who were shot by the RCMP.

Nunavut Chief Coroner Khen Sagadraca is presiding over the inquest into Jeremy Nuvviaq's death at the hands of the RCMP. (Jackie McKay/CBC)

Sagadraca previously worked as a nurse in his home country of the Philippines before moving to Canada.

He started working at the Nunavut coroner's office in 2014. Sagadraca has been training to become a coroner ever since he started working as the former chief coroner's administrative assistant.

He has since taken courses through the Nunavut and Northwest Territories coroner's offices, as well as a course on death investigation training and forensic pathology through the University of North Dakota School of Medicine and Health Sciences.

Sagadraca was deputy chief coroner from 2019 to 2021, at which point he was appointed chief coroner.