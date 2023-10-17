Bacteria in water system forces boil water advisory for Sanirajak, Nunavut

People in Sanirajak, Nunavut, are asked to keep their water at a rolling boil for at least one minute before using it.

That's because total coliform bacteria has been found in the water system, and people could get sick from drinking tap water, according to the territory's Department of Health.

People should boil any water used for drinking; preparing infant formulas, ice, juice, or meals; brushing teeth; and washing fruit and vegetables.

The water is safe to use for other reasons, such as bathing.

A similar advisory was issued for Whale Cove on July 20.

Boil water advisories are not unusual in Nunavut. Most are related to mechanical issues in water treatment plants, or issues of turbidity, where high amounts of soil in the water prevent tests from giving accurate results.

A boil water advisory due to turbidity was issued in Baker Lake on Sept. 28. An advisory went out in Igloolik on July 19 for the same reason. Arviat was also put under an advisory on July 7 due to turbidity.

A boil water advisory was issued in Rankin Inlet on Sept. 15 due to mechanical issues.

Several other advistories have been issued and lifted in the past year.