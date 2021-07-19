Sanikiluaq RCMP investigating ATV accident that killed 1, sent 2 others to hospital in Winnipeg

Police are investigating after an ATV accident in Nunavut left one dead and two others medevaced out of the territory.

On Friday around 9 p.m. local time, Sanikiluaq RCMP said they responded to a report of an ATV incident, according to a police news release issued Monday morning.

With the help of bystanders, three males were taken to the health centre. One male died from his injuries shortly after arriving, the release said.

Two other males were medevaced to Winnipeg.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. No other details were released.