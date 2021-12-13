Health officials warn Sanikiluaq residents to avoid fermented meat due to possible botulism

Nunavut's health department is investigating reports of people becoming sick with botulism in Sanikiluaq after eating fermented meat.

It's advising residents not to eat fermented meat at this time. The advisory came in a Monday news release.

Health Canada describes botulism as a rare but serious illness that should be treated as a medical emergency.

Symptoms include:

Diarrhea, nausea and vomiting.

Feeling weak or tired.

Blurred vision.

Weakness of the arms, chest muscles and legs.

Trouble breathing.

If residents have any of these symptoms or have any questions, they are asked to call the community health centre in Sanikiluaq at 867-266-8965.

The health department is asking residents who have any leftover fermented meat that could be used for testing to contact their regional environmental health officer at 867-645-6660.