One person injured as plane overshoots runway in Sanikiluaq, Nunavut

The Transportation Safety Board is gathering information after a plane overran the runway in Sanikiluaq, Nunavut, on Friday morning.

A spokesperson for the TSB said one person was reportedly injured in the incident. There were two crew and two passengers aboard the King Air 200 plane. The nature of the injuries and the person's condition were not immediately available, though a spokesperson for Nunavut's RCMP said the injuries were minor.

Reached by phone Friday morning, the regional operations manager for Keewatin Air — a company which provides medical evacuation services in Nunavut — acknowledged an incident occurred with one of its aircraft, but declined to provide any details on what happened, citing company policy. He said the company would issue a statement at the appropriate time.

Sanikiluaq's senior administrative officer Ronald Ladd, also reached by phone, deferred to the RCMP for details. He said he had been to the site and there was "no loss of life" and that "everyone is safe."

While it's still unclear what caused the plane to overrun the runway, Environment Canada had issued a wind warning for Sanikiluaq early Friday morning, with winds forecasted to reach 90 km/h by the afternoon.

At 7:00 a.m., local time, Environment Canada was reporting winds of 63 km/h with gusts of 73 km/h.