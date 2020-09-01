Whooping cough outbreak declared over in Sanikiluaq

A whooping cough outbreak that started in Sanikiluaq this spring is now over, Nunavut's Health Department announced Tuesday.

Officials declared the outbreak in June, after the disease was confirmed to be in the community in May.

Whooping cough — also called pertussis — affects the throat and lungs, and spreads easily from person to person, the Health Department said in a news release.

Children under one are likely to experience the most severe cases, but it can impact anyone.

Residents should see their health-care provider if they have any of these symptoms:

Cough lasting longer than a week.

Cough followed by an unusual noise that sounds like "whoop."

Trouble breathing.

Vomiting after coughing.

Coughing that worsens at night.

High fever (39 C and above) lasting more than three days.

Early diagnosis and treatment are important in fighting whooping cough, which can be prevented with a vaccine, the Health Department's news release said.

People should ensure their vaccines are up to date.

They should also be sure to wash their hands frequently; cough into their sleeve or a tissue; and avoid sharing food, utensils or toothbrushes, the Health Department said.