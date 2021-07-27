Sanikiluaq just got its own Zamboni

For the first time ever, the community of Sanikiluaq, Nunavut, has its own Zamboni.

The ice re-surfacing equipment arrived by sealift, last week. The hamlet has had to use a small machine, similar to a lawn mower, until now.

Quentin Sala, the recreation coordinator for the Hamlet of Sanikiluaq, says he was happy to see the new machine, which will make a big difference throughout the winter.

The small hamlet of Sanikiluaq, Nunavut, received the ice-resurfacer via sealift last week. (Submitted by Quentin Sala)

"I feel like it ... will improve the recreation programming throughout the winter," Sala said.

"Ice hockey is one of the popular sports in Sanikiluaq. And, I'm sure children and youth and also, adults will be happy to have it. It's very good to see, an exciting moment."

Quentin says the new Zamboni was ordered back in March and is paid for by the Nunavut government's Department of Community and Government Services.

Quentin Sala is the recreation coordinator for the Hamlet of Sanikiluaq. (Submitted by Quentin Sala)

It cost just under $35,000 and was shipped from Manitoba.

He says the hamlet will hire someone to train people in the community on how to use the machine as well as ice making.