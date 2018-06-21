Man charged with murder after stand-off in Sanikiluaq

A 35-year-old man has been charged with murder after a stand-off in Sanikiluaq, Nunavut, on Tuesday.

Josie Takatak barricaded himself in a house, after allegedly stabbing another man, who was an acquaintance, police said in a news release issued Thursday.

"That individual died from his injuries."

The community was on lockdown for most of Tuesday, as police cordoned off a home in the 100 block area.

Nunavut RCMP's major crime unit arrived in the community from Iqaluit around 4 a.m. Tuesday morning and made "lengthy and exhaustive" attempts to contact the man, the statement said.

Shortly after an RCMP emergency response team from Winnipeg arrived on the scene, the man was arrested without incident, the release said.

"Most people that have gotten in touch with me are appreciative that it's over and that it was resolved peacefully," Michael Rowan, Sanikiluaq's senior administrative officer, told CBC on Tuesday.

"They were quite concerned ... he wouldn't make it out of it alive, that he'd back himself into a corner."

RCMP Winnipeg's forensic identification section and Nunavut's major crime unit continue to investigate.

Takatak is currently in custody. He was also charged with breach of an undertaking.

He's scheduled to appear in court in Iqaluit on Aug. 14.