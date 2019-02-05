Sanikiluaq votes 'no' in liquor plebiscite

Voters in Sanikiluaq, Nunavut, have decided against lifting the community's alcohol prohibition.

Monday night, 358 people voted in a plebiscite. The ballot asked them if they were in favour of replacing the current prohibition system in the hamlet with a restricted quantities system.

The change would allow residents to purchase or import into the community one litre of spirits, four litres of wine and 18 litres of beer, every 14 days.

Only 37 per cent of respondents voted in favour of the change — the plebiscite needed at least 60 per cent to change the law.