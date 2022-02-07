Iqaluit to Sanikiluaq flight extended to collect more data on viability

The pilot project for a direct flight between Sanikiluaq, Nunavut and Iqaluit has been extended.

Sanikiluaq is the only community in Nunavut that doesn't have a regular direct commercial flight within the territory. Until the pilot project, the only way to travel between Sanikiluaq and other Nunavut communities by air was via Winnipeg.

Arctic Fresh Projects Ltd. and Panorama Aviation won the contract to operate the twice-weekly flight between Sanikiluaq and Iqaluit last year. The project started in July 2021 and ended in December.

But the Government of Nunavut has now extended the project until July, because it says it needs more data to ensure the viability of the flight schedule. The contract for the pilot project can be extend by six months up to three times, for a potential total of two years.

Ryan Haggan, director of sales and operations for Arctic Fresh Projects, says it was difficult to track the results of the pilot project because of COVID-19.

"We have two flights a week and it can be full on a Monday and half [full] on Thursday, so it is difficult to compile accurate info," said Haggan.

Check-in desk at the Sanikiluaq airport for the pilot project flight. (David Gunn/CBC)

Arctic Fresh Projects did not provide CBC with any data collected from the first six months of the project.

In a press release, the Government of Nunavut says 400 Nunavummiut used the flight in its first six months.

The Government of Nunavut subsidizes up to six of the eight seats available on the flight. Each seat costs $1207.50, one way. If the airline sells four seats, the territory will pay for two. If the airline sells seven seats, it won't buy any.

CBC made several requests regarding how many seats the GN needed to purchase in the first six months of the project, but was told the information was not available.

So far, the Government of Nunavut has spent $359,805 on the pilot project.

Nunavut's Minister of Economic Development and Transportation says, before the pilot project, the Government would spend $11,000 a week on charter flights, mostly for government workers. The pilot project costs the government $15,000 a week.

The PC-12 aircraft used by Panorama Aviation to operate the flight can take up to eight passengers. (David Gunn/CBC)

"I think it is really crucial that we keep this link open and continue to collect that very important data," said Nunavut Premier PJ Akeeagok. "I think it has really benefited us as a territory to connect to every community."

Akeeagok says the flight has allowed government workers to better connect with Sanikiluaq.

Sanikiluaq's Mayor Johnnie Cookie was not available for an interview, but in a statement to CBC said he is grateful the Government of Nunavut decided to extend the pilot project.