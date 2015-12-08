Daycares in Sanikiluaq to reopen after closure

Two daycares in Sanikiluaq, Nunavut, are set to reopen with the help of the territorial education department after closing in December of 2021.

Daniel Qavvik, the MLA for the hamlet of about 1,000 people in Hudson Bay, told the legislature on Monday that the Najuqsivik Daycare and infant centre closed because of "serious administrative and financial troubles."

RCMP confirmed to CBC that three people in the community have been charged in relation to the daycares.

Several charges have been laid against the individuals, including charges for fraud, theft under and over $5,000, and laundering the proceeds of a crime

Qavvik told CBC he couldn't comment on the charges.

Daniel Qavvik is MLA for Hudson Bay. Qavvik said the Najuqsivik Daycare and infant centre closed because of 'serious administrative and financial troubles.' (David Gunn/CBC)

The Department of Education wouldn't comment or provide any information on the closure of the daycares as the situation is under investigation.

Qavvik says having the daycares closed has been a struggle for Sanikiluaq.

"There's not many opportunities. There's no private daycares in the community," said Qavvik.

"Those two daycare's have a big impact by their closure."

Qavvik said the Sanikiluaq District Education Authority will temporarily operate the daycares.

Education Minister Pamela Gross said in the legislature that her department will provide financial help to reopen the daycares. She said the contribution agreements are still being finalized.

"To date a new board of directors has been formed and they have gained access to the daycares," said Gross.

But Gross said the buildings for both daycares have frozen pipes and may need repairs before they reopen their doors.

There is currently no date set for the reopening.