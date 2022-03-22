Former Jean Marie River chief elected interim Dehcho First Nations grand chief

Stanley Sanguez will serve as the interim grand chief of the Dehcho First Nations until June when an election is scheduled to be held during the next annual general assembly in West Point First Nation.

According to a press release dated March 16, Dehcho leaders elected Sanguez at a leadership meeting on March 2. He was one of six people nominated by the chiefs to run.

The grand chief's position was left vacant after Dehcho First Nations leaders removed Kenny Cayen from the position during a leadership meeting Feb. 16.

Kenny Cayen served as grand chief of Dehcho First Nations for less than a year. (Anna Desmarais/CBC)

At the time, the chief of Ka'a'gee Tu First Nation in Kakisa, Lloyd Chicot, told the CBC there were a number of reasons for Cayen's removal, including his unavailablity for meetings, and his refusal to get vaccinated or move to Fort Simpson, which were both requirements of the position.

His swearing-in ceremony was also delayed because Cayen was not available to attend. Cayen had been acclaimed Grand Chief, and was in the position for less than a year.

In the press release, Sanguez is quoted as saying his main job will be to work with the administration of the Dehcho First Nations and its leadership until a new grand chief can be chosen.

"The most important thing is to prepare our communities for the Dehcho Assembly," he said.

Sanguez is from Tthets'éhk'edélı̨ First Nation (Jean Marie River) and was chief there during the serious flooding that damaged homes in the community last summer.

The Dehcho First Nations is made up of eight First Nations and two Métis Locals in the southern N.W.T.





