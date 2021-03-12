Yukoners will head to the polls April 12

Liberal Leader Sandy Silver ended weeks of speculation Friday, announcing he's asked Commissioner Angelique Bernard to dissolve the Legislative Assembly, setting an election for April 12.

"We are at a crossroads. Now it will be up to voters to decide what path they want to go down," reads a statement sent out from Silver announcing the date of the election.

The election will be Canada's fifth provincial or territorial election to be held during the pandemic, following New Brunswick, B.C., Saskachewan and Newfoundland and Labrador.

At dissolution, the Liberals had a majority government with 10 seats. The Yukon Party had six seats and the New Democrats two.

There was also one independent MLA, Don Hutton, who announced Monday he was leaving the Liberal caucus because he says the government hasn't done enough to combat addictions in his riding of Mayo-Tatchun.

Hutton had previously announced he didn't plan to run again, but this week he said he'll support the NDP.

The Liberals took power in November 2016, ending 14 years of Yukon Party rule. In the wake of that campaign, former Yukon Party Premier Darrell Pasloski stepped down as party leader.

Currie Dixon, a former cabinet minister in Pasloski's government who didn't run in 2016, won the Yukon Party leadership in May 2020 , defeating longtime MLA Brad Cathers and businesswoman Linda Benoit.

Dixon, who will run in his old riding of Copperbelt North against Liberal incumbent Ted Adel and the NDP's Saba Javed, is scheduled to speak to media at 2:00 p.m. YT.

The NDP also has a new leader since the 2016 vote. The party selected Takhini-Kopper King MLA Kate White as its new leader in May 2019 , replacing Whitehorse Centre MLA Liz Hanson. The pair were the only two New Democrats to keep their seats in 2016.

White is slated to make a campaign announcement at 2:30 p.m. YT.

The Yukon Green Party ran five candidates in 2016, capturing under one per cent of the popular vote. The Greens have yet to announce any candidates for 2021.

Tight race shaping up

A Leger poll of 600 voters in February, commissioned by an undisclosed political party and obtained by the Whitehorse Star , showed the Yukon Liberals, NDP and Yukon Party effectively tied.

The 2016 election saw a number of close-fought races, with a dozen ridings coming down to 50 votes or fewer. This time, margins may be wider as the electorate has swelled by nearly 20 per cent , according to Max Harvey, Yukon's chief electoral officer.

Silver needed to call an election before Nov. 18, as under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, no legislature can sit for more than five years without an election.

The next government will have a shorter term, though — under a fixed-date Elections Act passed last year, Yukon's governments will sit for a maximum of four years.