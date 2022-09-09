Yukon Premier Sandy Silver to step down, asks Liberal Party to find a new leader

Yukon Premier Sandy Silver has asked his Liberal party to find a new leader, but says he will stay on as premier until then.

Silver also announced Friday he will not be seeking a 4th term as MLA in the 2025 election.

Visibly emotional, Silver told reporters Friday his tenure as premier has been "the best job of my life."

"The Klondike Liberals, we did what people said was impossible, and we did it with precision," he said.

According to a Liberal caucus news release, Silver has requested the party launch a leadership convention.

The Yukon Liberal Party "is pleased that Sandy has committed to continue representing the people of Dawson City and working tirelessly with his Liberal colleagues to make the Yukon a better place to live," the release states.

The party will hammer out rules and timing for a leadership election, it states. "An update on that process will be provided as soon as possible."

Silver said he plans to return to Dawson City, his home for 25 years. A former teacher, he said he gave a grad speech at Dawson's Robert Service School this year, and estimated he knew only 20 per cent of the students.

"My friends have always been by my side but their kids are growing and I don't get to see that," he said.

Silver was first elected as MLA for Klondike in 2011. He is currently on his third consecutive term for the riding. Silver is the first MLA for Klondike to serve as premier.

In 2012, Silver took over a Yukon Liberal Party that was on life support. Previous leader Arthur Mitchell lost his own seat in the 2011 election. Vuntut Gwitchin MLA Darius Elias later left caucus to sit as an independent , then joined the governing Yukon Party.

Four years later, Silver and the Liberals swept to power , ending 14 years of Yukon Party rule. The Liberals jumped from one seat to 11.

In 2021, the Liberals called a snap election, hoping to grab a second majority as premiers elsewhere had done. The move backfired: the Liberals were reduced to eight seats , tied with the Yukon Party.

By convention, the Liberals were entitled to continue in power. They did so by signing a confidence and supply agreement with the NDP, which runs until next January.