Sambaa K'e, N.W.T., drying out after flash flood Sunday

Water levels have receded in Sambaa K'e, N.W.T., after a flash flood Sunday swamped some homes and properties.

Dennis Deneron said there are still some low-laying areas with high water levels in the fly-in community of about 90 residents, but the community can begin cleanup now.

The flood happened when ice blocked the main channel of Island River, which flows into Trout Lake. Deneron said that forced the water through another channel close to the community and into some people's yards.

"There's kind of a spillway ... it used to flood through here years ago, but not in my time," he explained.

"It went through there and all around my grandma's area ... the whole point area got flooded out."

The ice is clear, now, and there's an open area on the lake.

A few homes got flooded, as well as vehicles and anything community members didn't have time to drag up to dry land.

A flood of water swelled into the small N.W.T. community of Sambaa K'e on Sunday. (Bertha Deneron/CBC)

At Deneron's home, it was early afternoon Sunday when his property began to flood.

"My cousin ran in, saying that our lawn is getting flooded," he said. His brother rushed out to grab their boats by the shore, and they went to pick up his grandmother, who was standing outside watching the water rise.

"I backed up and you could see the water rushing behind us there," he said.

"You can just see a bunch of stuff just floating, and you see people running around trying to salvage whatever they can."

In a flood response update Sunday evening, the N.W.T. government noted there was localized flooding in Sambaa K'e late in the day. It said the Dehcho emergency management organization is in contact with the community.