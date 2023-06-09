Evacuee family 'hoping for the best' in wildfire-threatened Sambaa K'e

Iris Kochea, a 10-year-old evacuee from Sambaa K'e, N.W.T., is thinking of her father who's stayed behind to help fight the wildfire burning near their community.

"I'm not scared of the fire because my dad is just going to beat the fire," she said.

That fire was burning about 10 kilometres from the edge of the community as of Friday. Still considered out of control, it has destroyed two cabins, indirectly burned down one house , and has ripped through 265,000 hectares of land — not including what's been burned on the B.C. side of the border.

The burned area in the N.W.T. alone is now 25 times the size of Yellowknife, and three times the size of Calgary.

Kotchea is part of a group of 11 Sambaa K'e members who are staying at the Fort Simpson campground. They've been there since the community evacuated on May 31.

Though Fort Simpson residents have offered their homes to the campers, they're choosing to stay at the campground as a family.

Sharon Kochea, Iris's mom, said her daughter's father is in touch every day — letting them know he's safe.

"We miss him but we're doing fine. As long as we got each other we'll all be good," Sharon said.

A group of 11 Sambaa K'e evacuees has chosen to stay at a campground in Fort Simpson in order to stay together. They say thinking about the wildfire threatening their home is sad but they're praying and trying to stay positive. (Natalie Pressman/CBC)

Lyla Pierre, another camper, said people come by everyday to check on them, offer supplies and give them updates about the fire burning near Sambaa K'e. Fort Simpson residents have donated them tents, bedding, lawn chairs and cooking supplies.

"They're generous to lend us stuff, people have been really kind," she said.

Pierre said her tent, which sleeps five people at night, even has a heater.

She said that she was in such a rush to pack for herself and her three daughters that they could only grab a couple sets of clothes and she's thinking about what she left behind.

"I have vehicles there, skidoos, sentimental stuff."

'Feeling displaced and lost'

Brenda Jumbo was planning to stay in Hay River this summer.

She had to flee that community because of a wildfire threatening it last month, travelling first to Fort Providence, then Yellowknife, then to Fort Simpson before eventually making it back to Sambaa K'e on May 19 — twelve days before she would have to flee wildfire a second time.

"I'm just feeling displaced and lost and missing home," she said.

Now, she's part of the group too — and she said she's glad they've stayed together and have been able to support each other with encouragement and laughter.

Jumbo said they're trying to stay positive: "Hoping for the best and not trying to think about the worst," she said.

She said she prays everyday because, she said, it's all they can do.