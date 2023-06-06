N.W.T. wildfire eats up 25 per cent more land, still 10km away from Sambaa K'e

A wildfire burning out of control near Sambaa K'e, N.W.T., has consumed another 50,000 hectares of land — but it's still 10 kilometres away from the fly-in community at its closest point.

That's because much of the fire's growth happened on its eastern side, Mike Westwick, an N.W.T. wildfire information officer, told CBC News around 7:45 a.m. It's now eaten up nearly 250,000 hectares of land, some of it south of the border with B.C.

Sambaa K'e, home to fewer than 100 people, was evacuated last week.

"There is every possibility that it could reach the community in the coming days," said Westwick.

After visibility improved Monday, the territory was able to fly in the rest of personnel and equipment that were assigned to the fire. Westwick said the territory has everyone on the ground that's needed.

The plan for Tuesday, he said, was to continue protecting structures — including cabins and camps out on the land around Sambaa K'e. Visibility also needed to be assessed to get air tankers in the air to "buy more time to get things done," said Westwick.

A satellite image taken Monday, using short wave infrared measurements, shows a small area of land burned between the lake and the airstrip in Sambaa K'e, N.W.T. This fire, which burned down a home, had been set intentionally in an effort to get another test fire that flared up under control. (Sentinel-2/European Space Agency)

The forecast for the day presents a bit of a mixed bag, he said.

"We have slightly higher levels of relative humidity, so that's the sort of level of moisture in the air which could cause a slightly lower fire activity. However, along with that, we have extremely high winds expected."

Westwick said winds were expected to gust up to 60 kilometres per hour from the southwest, which would push the fire northeast.

"It's going to be another challenging day."

If the situation deteriorates, Westwick said part of the plan to remove personnel and remaining community members involved using planes to fly them out. But with visibility and ongoing challenge, Westwick said there were also "other contingencies that may be considered."

Mike Westwick is a fire information officer for the N.W.T. government. (Juanita Taylor/CBC)

The wildfire has indirectly destroyed one home between the lake and the airport in Sambaa K'e. The home burned during an ignition operation — an intentional fire set to clear fuel and create a fire break — to try and curb the growth of another fire intentionally set Friday that had flared up.

The territory has seven crews, an incident management team, multiple air tankers, 4 helicopters, heavy equipment and specialists in ignition and structure protection working on the wildfire.