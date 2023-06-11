Wildfire jumps closer to Sambaa K'e, but not expected to reach community yet

The out-of-control wildfire threatening Sambaa K'e, N.W.T., halved the distance between it and the community over the weekend.

On Sunday afternoon, N.W.T. Fire said the wildfire is now about five kilometres away from the community's edge at its closest point. The fire, which is more than 100 kilometres wide, has burned roughly 265,000 hectares (2,650 square kilometres) of land in the N.W.T. and is also burning in B.C.

It's not expected to reach the community Sunday, the fire service said. The weather forecast is calling for more favourable winds later on Sunday, which would push the fire away from the community.

It's still dry in the area but temperatures are expected to go down a bit. It was just 12 C in Sambaa K'e on Sunday afternoon.

N.W.T. Fire said its crews are still working to protect structures. There are 42 people assigned to the fire, including seven crews onsite.