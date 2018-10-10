Yukon gov't says Salvation Army shelter not delivering on all programs

The Yukon government says it will ensure the Salvation Army is fulfilling its obligations under the government's funding agreement, to offer services at its Whitehorse shelter.

Social Services Minister Pauline Frost acknowledged "clear concerns from the community," and said the facility that opened a year ago is experiencing "growing pains."

The issue was raised Tuesday in the Legislature when the opposition NDP ​pressed Frost about the lack of services that the Salvation Army is providing, especially in programs during the day.

"Lack of programming and lack of access to the new building during the day leaves individuals with nowhere to go. Can the minister explain what has happened to the drop-in programming that was to be provided?" NDP leader Liz Hanson asked.

The Salvation Army is a private organization but has an agreement with the Yukon government to deliver programs and services.

The Salvation Army 'Centre of Hope' shelter opened in Whitehorse in October 2017. (Mike Rudyk/CBC)

The government contribution agreement provides $1.2 million annually to the organization to operate the emergency shelter, transitional housing, soup kitchen and day programs at its "Centre of Hope" which opened last year in Whitehorse.

'Things we want to correct'

Speaking to reporters after question period, Frost said a departmental official is working at the centre, to monitor services that are being delivered.

"Clearly, Yukoners are coming forward, that they have concerns. They have concerns about being barred from the facility, restrictions on access —those are things that I'm hearing, and certainly things that we want to correct," she said.

Frost did not say whether government funding would be withheld if programs weren't delivered.

She noted that vulnerable people in the city have to rely on the Salvation Army.

"We have one facility in the city, we don't have any other facilities, so we have to do the right thing and that's to hold the Salvation Army to account."

Frost says her department has "tied in some reporting requirements," to the funding agreement.

"We have winter coming, we have clients that are out in the city of Whitehorse that require some supports — and we want to be sure that is there for them," she said.

CBC called the Salvation Army for comment, but has not had a response.