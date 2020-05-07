Got junk Yellowknife? Salvagers Unite wants to hear about it

It started with a run-in with a neighbour during a trip to pick up pallets for some garden boxes. A couple of weeks later, Steve Payne, also a city councillor, and is wife Jennifer are managing a Facebook group of some 4,500 members and counting.

"We thought there was a demand," Payne said. "It's been crazy."

The idea was hatched after his neighbour gave him a life preserver. On the drive home, the Paynes decided to create a place where people could give away, find or trade items they no longer needed, for free. Thus, the Facebook group Salvagers Unite was born.

From a generator to vinyl records to a remote controlled airplane, residents have since cashed in on the freebie bonanza while others have finally been able to rid themselves of those unwanted objects lying around the house, or in Amanda Lalonde's case, her garage.

She recently bought new bikes for her family. The old ones were taking up space.

"We decided to put them on the website for free and maybe pay it forward to anyone who needed a bike," she said. It didn't take long for her to be contacted by one woman.

"She had said that her son's bike had previously burned in a fire, so it felt good for me to be able to give that bike to her for her son because it sounded like he was really missing his old bike," Lalonde said.

Not only is the site creating connections at a time when they're hard to come by, there's also a lot of sharing going around.

Janet Pacey says she is "obsessed" with the site. Here she is with some of the pins she scored from it. (Submitted by Janet Pacey)

Janet Pacey said she's "obsessed" with the site. "It's so much fun to watch," she said.

The avid pin collector scored a "humongous" grocery bag full of them.

When her friend tagged her in a post on the site by someone looking for pins for their kid, Pacey delivered.

"I put together a baggie full, like probably a pound full of pins for this kid," she said. "Hopefully they enjoy it."

'Big-time recycler'

Angie Viloria is a self-described "big-time recycler." She had a large cardboard box to get rid of and posted it to the site.

Angie Viloria was able to get rid of this cardboard box that was then converted into a playhouse for two lucky kids. (Submitted by Angie Viloria)

"Right away I had one person interested. I brought it over to them and within an hour she sent me pictures of two little kids sitting in the box reading a book together … it was so awesome," she said.

"I can really see that her and her kids have gotten a lot of joy out of it. I think she said it was kind of a lifesaver, the kids are really enjoying this box. It's a good feeling for sure."

For the site's co-creator, it's all about creating that sense of community and bringing people together.

"Yellowknife has always come out, stepped up," Payne said.

"Maybe the pandemic adds to it because we're spending more time at home. It's really hard to say. I'm just really glad it's going well."